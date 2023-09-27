News / Sports / Football / Report says Igor Stimac on shortlist to coach Bosnia; AIFF wants him to stay

Report says Igor Stimac on shortlist to coach Bosnia; AIFF wants him to stay

ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
Sep 27, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Coach has been offered extension, says federation president Kalyan Chaubey

One day after India qualified to the round of 16 in the Asian Games, a news report said senior football team head coach Igor Stimac has been shortlisted to take over the Bosnia national team. Stimac, according to Bosnian website ‘Meridian Sport’, is being considered for the post along with 50-year-old former Serbia and Aston Villa forward Savo Milosevic.

India football team coach Igor Stimac(Twitter)

The report, which appeared on Monday, said Stimac has often spoken about problems in managing India that has made the task difficult.

With India playing Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 on Thursday – this is the first time since 2010 that they have qualified from the group in the Asian Games – Stimac did not want to comment. “I am focused on the game and don’t want any distractions,” the Croat said when HT sought a reaction from him in Hangzhou.

One day before the story broke, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), according to president Kalyan Chaubey, had decided to give Stimac an extension. “We would like to continue with Mr Stimac and have conveyed that to him. Secretary-general Shaji Prabhakaran has sent him an email saying that before the match against Myanmar on Sunday,” Chaubey told HT on Tuesday.

“The details of the extension and the terms of the contract will be finalised once Mr Stimac comes to New Delhi after the Asian Games. Ahead of such a crucial match for India, we don’t want any distraction for the team or the head coach.”

Stimac, according to another AIFF official, has been pushing for a new deal for some time. His logic, the official said, was that either he get an extension before the World Cup qualifiers in November or India start the new cycle with a new coach.

Last year, Stimac, who took charge in 2019, was offered an extension till after the 2024 Asian Cup in Doha. The official mentioned above said AIFF is keen on offering Stimac a two-year deal after the January 12-February 10 competition. India open against Australia on January 13, play Uzbekistan on January 18 and end group league engagements against Syria on January 23.

    Dhiman Sarkar

    Dhiman Sarkar is based in Kolkata with over two decades as a sports journalist. He writes mainly on football.

