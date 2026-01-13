Reports: Miami throws $6.5M offer at draft-bound QB Ty Simpson

Multiple programs are attempting to entice Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with top-dollar offers to delay his decision to enter the NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

The Tuscaloosa News reported Simpson, who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft last week, has not yet filed his paperwork to officially enter the draft but did accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl. As of Monday afternoon, Simpson had not entered the college football transfer portal.

Multiple reports claim Simpson has a $6.5 million offer on the table from Miami, and both Ole Miss and Tennessee put up $4 million offers for the 2026 season. USA Today reported Simpson was offered $4 million by Miami but "within minutes" the Hurricanes increased the payout.

Miami signed transfer Carson Beck to lead the Hurricanes in 2025. With an appearance in the national championship game on deck, the Hurricanes don't have a 2026 starter locked in but will make $20 million for their playoff showing.

Beck reportedly made $4 million in NIL and approximately $10 million total through agreements with brands such as Beats by Dre, Chipotle, Airstar Charter since leaving Georgia.

A projected 2026 first-round pick, Simpson led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff in his first season as a starter in 2025. The redshirt junior took over after three years in a backup role when Jalen Milroe decided to head for the NFL because it was time to "chase my dreams."

Field Level Media rates Simpson as a top three quarterback along with Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. All three would likely be in the mix in the top 20 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

If Simpson is drafted 20th overall, for example, he would be in line for a four-year contract worth $18 million-$21 million fully guaranteed. As the No. 10 pick, Simpson would make a projected $26 million-$29 million guaranteed with a signing bonus of $16 million.

Simpson passed for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games in 2025.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.