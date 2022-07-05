Richarlison banned for Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League opener

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison was banned on Tuesday from his new club's English Premier League opening game after throwing a smoke canister when playing for Everton last season. Richarlison admitted a charge of improper conduct and was banned for one game and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,000), the English Football Association said in announcing the tribunal verdict.

Tottenham start the league hosting Southampton on August 6. Richarlison should be available to play at Chelsea one week later.

Richarlison scored in Everton’s 1-0 win against Chelsea on May 1 that helped his then club avoid relegation. But a lit, blue smoke canister was thrown on the pitch by Everton supporters and Richarlison picked it up and threw it away from the field.

The 25-year-old Brazil forward signed for Tottenham last week for an initial transfer fee of 50 million pounds ($60 million).

