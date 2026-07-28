Roberto Mancini returns as coach of crisis-hit Italy

Roberto Mancini has been named the head coach of Italy's national team for a second time, tasked with revitalising the Azzurri who have missed out on the last three World Cups, FIGC president Giovanni Malago said Tuesday.

Roberto Mancini has been named the head coach of Italy's national team. (REUTERS)

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Technical director Paolo Maldini, who reportedly threatened to resign if Mancini was appointed, has been replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

"Today we have a new coach and a new technical director," Malago told reporters, announcing another press conference with Mancini and Ranieri on Wednesday.

"I felt that the person who should be and become the Italian national football team's head coach was Roberto Mancini, for a whole series of considerations for which, as always, I honestly take responsibility."

Gennaro Gattuso resigned as Italy coach after their World Cup qualification play-off final defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.

The 61-year-old Mancini was previously Italy boss from 2018 until 2023, leading them to the Euro 2020 title.

He has been preferred to another ex-national team coach in Antonio Conte.

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{{^usCountry}} Maldini had also apparently said he would resign if Conte was chosen, reportedly wanting Brazil-born former Italy midfielder Thiago Motta to be given the job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maldini had also apparently said he would resign if Conte was chosen, reportedly wanting Brazil-born former Italy midfielder Thiago Motta to be given the job. {{/usCountry}}

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Andrea Pirlo, who had been tipped to take charge, announced on Monday that he was no longer a candidate.

The former midfielder had come under heavy criticism over his controversial ties with a Russian sports-betting company and what detractors viewed as a limited coaching resume.

Mancini's first match in charge will be a Nations League match against Belgium on September 25 in a group which also includes Turkey and France.

"The new coach will have two training sessions to prepare for the first game," Malago said when asked about journalists saying Italy would have to change coach again if they are relegated in the Nations League.

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"Since Italy lost the play-off to Bosnia, I don't think we gave passports to Lamine Yamal, (Kylian) Mbappe and (Harry) Kane... So are we being serious here?

"(We) must try to do the best with what we have, also safeguard our European ranking in a group against teams that were all at the World Cup, Turkey, Belgium and France.

"If you want to be objective and serious, finishing fourth in that group is logical."

Divisive choice

Mancini's appointment, however, remains divisive despite leading Italy to the Euro 2020 title and a 37-match unbeaten streak.

His abrupt resignation as Italy coach in the summer of 2023 to take charge of Saudi Arabia reportedly damaged his standing with many senior FIGC officials, particularly as the Azzurri were struggling in their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

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Mancini left his job with the Saudi side just 14 months later.

He was most recently coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, with whom he signed a two-year deal last November.

Now he will turn his attentions to the job of taking Italy back to the top of the international game.

The four-time world champions have not reached a World Cup since 2014, and have not even played a knock-out stage match at the tournament since winning the 2006 final against France on penalties.

The one success in that time was the European Championship victory, also secured in a shoot-out against England five years ago.

Their title defence, with Luciano Spalletti at the helm, ended with a last-16 loss to Switzerland in 2024.

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Mancini also won three consecutive Serie A titles as Inter Milan boss between 2005 and 2008.

He then led Manchester City to their first English league title since 1968 with a famous last-day victory over QPR in the 2011-12 Premier League season.