Roma beats Udinese to move into 3rd ahead of Inter vs. Lazio
Jordan Veretout scored twice to help Roma beat Udinese 3-0 in Serie A and move into third in the standings on Sunday.
Roma leapfrogged nine-time defending champion Juventus and is six points behind leader AC Milan, which surprisingly lost 2-0 at Spezia on Saturday. Inter Milan can move to the top of Serie A later but it faces an in-form Lazio side that is looking for a seventh successive win.
Lazio would move back level on points with Roma with a victory.
Udinese came into the match on the back of three successive clean sheets but it took Roma just five minutes to end that streak when Veretout headed home Gianluca Mancini’s cross from the right.
Veretout doubled his tally 20 minutes later from the penalty spot after Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso brought down Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Veretout thought he had also added an assist to his name shortly after when he set up Lorenzo Pellegrini, but the goal was disallowed for a Mkhitaryan foul in the buildup.
Udinese had several chances to reduce the deficit in the second half, notably when home goalkeeper Pau López did brilliantly to fingertip the ball away from Gerard Deulofeu, who had been sent clear on goal following a horrendous mistake by Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.
Pedro added a third for Roma in stoppage time with a delightful strike into the top right corner after he was set up by fellow substitute Edin Džeko.
SUPER SUB
Luis Muriel again came off the bench to score a last-gasp winner for Atalanta in a 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Cagliari.
Muriel has earned himself the reputation of ‘super sub’ and it again proved the case in Sardinia. Atalanta appeared more dangerous when he came on in the 68th and the Colombia forward netted in the final minute.
Muriel collected a long, cross-field pass, wriggled between two Cagliari players and slammed home a powerful shot.
Muriel had almost set up the winner seven minutes earlier, with a cross which Duván Zapata headed onto the crossbar.
Cagliari thought it had been given a stoppage-time chance to equalize when it was given a penalty after Marten de Roon appeared to trip Daniele Rugani but it was rescinded after the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.
Atalanta remained seventh, level on points with Lazio and Napoli, which are immediately above it and have both played a match less.
Cagliari remained two points from safety.
Fiorentina is seven points above the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Sampdoria.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Sluggish Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at lowly West Brom
Villa has 'keeper Martinez to thank at Brighton in 0-0 draw
Messi nets 2 in record-tying 505th Liga match, Atlético win
Impassioned Gattuso hails spirit of players after Juve win
Gundogan scores twice again as Man City beats Tottenham 3-0
- The in-form Germany midfielder, fresh from being named as the best league player for January, took his goal tally for the season to 13 by adding to Rodri’s 23rd-minute penalty at Etihad Stadium.
Burnley end winless streak with easy victory at Palace
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez netted inside 10 minutes at Selhurst Park and Matt Lowton added a brilliant third two minutes after the break to end a four-match winless run for Sean Dyche’s team.
Late Haaland goal rescues point for Dortmund against Hoffenheim
Slumping Liverpool collapses in 3-1 loss at Leicester in EPL
- Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s league-high 17th goal of the season, Liverpool was pegged back in the 78th when James Maddison’s low free kick crept in and then went behind after another blunder by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Leeds manager Bielsa testifies in bid for damages from Lille
Argentina's Hernan Crespo appointed Sao Paulo coach
Bayern signs American teen Che on loan from FC Dallas
Arteta seeks consistency at floundering Arsenal in 'strange year'
Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League
Bayern Munich beats Tigres 1-0 to win Club World Cup
- In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final.
