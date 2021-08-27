Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Ronaldo has told me he wants to leave Juventus', says coach Allegri

Allegri told a news conference ahead of his side's Serie A clash with Empoli at the weekend that Ronaldo informed him of his wish to leave on Thursday.
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo(REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of staying at Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday.

"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri said.

"This is why he will not be called up tomorrow, he did not train yesterday and now we can talk about Empoli."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
