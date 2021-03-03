Ronaldo marks 600th league game with landmark goal as Juventus beat Spezia
- The Portuguese guided in his side's third goal late on after Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa had struck earlier in the second half.
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus beat Spezia 3-0 on Tuesday to move within three points of second-placed AC Milan. The Portuguese guided in his side's third goal late on after Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa had struck earlier in the second half to put Andrea Pirlo's side in a commanding position.
Ronaldo, who also hit the post with an effort in the first half, becomes the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the last 12 seasons in Europe's top five leagues. The win leaves Juve third with 49 points from 24 games behind Milan on 52 and leaders Inter with 56, both of whom are in action this week against Udinese and Parma respectively. The gap still leaves Juventus with work to do in their quest for a 10th consecutive league title.
"If we don't win it at the end of the season we will congratulate the winners, but we must die on the pitch first, until we're told that there are no more points left to play for" Morata told Sky Italia. "That's what we must do, as long as we have a mathematical chance, we will fight until the end."
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION
Pirlo’s Juve side slipped up with a draw at mid-table Hellas Verona on Saturday and knew they could not afford any more mistakes having fallen 10 points behind league leaders Inter. But they lost defender Matthijs De Ligt to injury in the warm-up and struggled in the opening period, coming closest when Ronaldo dribbled into the box and curled a shot off the foot of the post.
The double introduction of Morata and Federico Bernardeschi with half an hour remaining proved decisive, as the winger teed up the Spanish striker to score his first league goal since December within 60 seconds of coming on.
"Morata is a fundamental player for us; he has a lot of quality, knows how to work with the team, how to attack the space and score goals," Pirlo said. "He's the player that we wanted. Unfortunately he has been missing lately but now we hope he can get back to his best quickly."
Bernardeschi was involved again as he found Chiesa in the box for Juve’s second goal, with the latter scoring on the rebound after his initial effort was parried by Ivan Provedel. Ronaldo then broke upfield and scored with a composed finish in the 89th minute to seal the win, although Spezia squandered the chance for a consolation goal when Wojciech Szczesny saved Andrey Galabinov's penalty with the final kick of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jesus hits double as rampant Man City go 15 points clear with Wolves win
- City scored three late goals to wrap up victory and move onto 65 points with 11 games left to play ahead of Manchester United on 50 points with a game in hand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to focus on all games, not just those against title rivals - Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa's Grealish out of Sheffield United trip as 'frustrating' injury continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid: A city in love with football
- Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Atletico de Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano host games on alternate weekends all through the LaLiga season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies
- The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK government offers $4M for 2030 World Cup bid with Ireland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton beats Southampton 1-0 to be on verge of EPL top four
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid held by Sociedad ahead of derby against Atlético
- Coach Zinedine Zidane's attempt to push Madrid forward by switching formations midway through the game against Real Sociedad backfired on Monday, leading to a 1-1 home draw.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The last four standing in ISL
- While Mumbai and Goa dominate possession, Bagan and NorthEast prefer to not have the ball.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Son the finest Asian player ever to play in Europe?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Incredible achievement': Pep congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox