Ronaldo Nazario says Argentina lack strength to mount a World Cup final comeback: ‘Spain will win, and easily’

Ronaldo Nazario has backed Spain to defeat defending champions Argentina comfortably in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, arguing that Luis de la Fuente’s side possess too much control for Lionel Messi and his teammates to overcome.

Ronaldo Nazario has predicted that Spain will win the World Cup 2026 final. (X images)

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Spain and Argentina meet at the New York, New Jersey Stadium on Sunday in the 104th and final match of the expanded tournament. La Roja enter the contest unbeaten in 37 matches and have conceded only once in seven World Cup games, while Argentina are attempting to become the first men’s team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

Speaking during a conversation with ESPN Brasil ahead of the final, Ronaldo offered an emphatic prediction.

“I think Spain will win the game - and easily,” Ronaldo said.

The former Brazil striker revealed that Spain and France had been the two teams he considered favourites throughout the competition. France’s challenge ended with a 2-0 defeat by Spain in the semi-final, leaving De la Fuente’s team one victory away from adding the World Cup to their recent period of international dominance.

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{{^usCountry}} “For me, France and Spain were always the favourites,” Ronaldo said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For me, France and Spain were always the favourites,” Ronaldo said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ronaldo’s confidence appears to be rooted principally in Spain’s capacity to monopolise possession and dictate the rhythm of matches. He suggested Argentina could find themselves without a route back should Spain establish an early advantage.

“I don’t think Argentina have the strength to turn the game around if Spain go one or two goals ahead, because Spain will have possession all the time,” he said.

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Spain have not trailed at any stage of the tournament and are pursuing their second World Cup crown after their triumph in South Africa in 2010. Argentina, meanwhile, are seeking a fourth title and a fairytale conclusion to what Messi has indicated will be his final appearance for the national team.

Ronaldo nevertheless described Argentina’s campaign as an extraordinary success, with the reigning champions reaching another final four years after lifting the trophy in Qatar.

Also Read: Argentina or Spain? Why the FIFA World Cup final presents Barcelona supporters with a uniquely painful dilemma tonight

Ronaldo Nazario’s World Cup legacy

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Few former players are better qualified to assess the pressures of a World Cup final. Ronaldo was part of Brazil’s title-winning squad in 1994 before leading the country to the 1998 final, where he received the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

Four years later, he completed one of football’s greatest comeback stories. After suffering career-threatening knee injuries, Ronaldo scored eight goals at the 2002 World Cup, including both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 final victory over Germany.

The Brazilian won two World Cups and scored 15 goals across 19 appearances, remaining Brazil’s leading scorer in the competition’s history.