IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
football

Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break

The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D’Aosta region in northwest Italy.
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo(AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains.

The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D’Aosta region in northwest Italy.

Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed.

Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house.

Police are reportedly looking into the matter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo juventus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP