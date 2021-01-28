Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains.
The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D’Aosta region in northwest Italy.
Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed.
Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house.
Police are reportedly looking into the matter.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
