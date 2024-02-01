 Ronaldo to miss reunion with Messi after being ruled out of Inter Miami friendly | Football News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Football / Ronaldo to miss reunion with Messi after being ruled out of Al-Nassr's friendly with Inter Miami

Ronaldo to miss reunion with Messi after being ruled out of Al-Nassr's friendly with Inter Miami

PTI |
Feb 01, 2024 09:47 AM IST

Messi and Ronaldo were longtime rivals when they played in Spain — for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the chance of a much-anticipated reunion with Lionel Messi because of an injury, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the match(REUTERS)
Ronaldo is recovering from a reported calf injury and will not be fit in time to play in the exhibition match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami in Riyadh on Thursday.

"Cristiano is in the final stage of his recuperation before re-joining the team. We expect that in the next few days he will start working with the team. So, obviously, it will mean he is absent for the game (against Inter Miami)," Castro said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Messi and Ronaldo were longtime rivals when they played in Spain — for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively — and have combined to win 13 of the last 15 Ballon d'Or awards given to the world's best player.

The latest instalment of that rivalry was seen as the highlight of Miami's pre-season tour, which included two games in Saudi Arabia.

But that was put in doubt when Ronaldo suffered an injury that prompted Al-Nassr to postpone two exhibition matches in China this month.

Messi scored in Miami's 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal on Monday.

