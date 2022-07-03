Ronaldo transfer saga: Cristiano expresses desire to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly thinking of a move away from Manchester United if the Premier League giants receive a suitable offer for the football superstar. Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, ended the season as the club's leading goal-scorer. But United witnessed a subdued season, finishing sixth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions and has been linked with former club Juventus. He has told United about his desire to play in the Champions League, reported The Times newspaper. But new manager Erik ten Hag has said that he's looking forward to working with the 37-year-old Portugal forward. He said: "Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he's already shown and I think he's still very ambitious.

"Of course, I would like to keep him. He's been very important to Manchester United this year and can produce great statistics."

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford from 2003-2009, where he won eight trophies plus the Ballon d’Or, before sealing an £80 million move to Real Madrid.

At United, he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2007/08, the season he helped the Red Devils claim their last UEFA Champions League title. “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," United had announced last summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed about Ronaldo's transfer development on his YouTube channel. "The reality is that Cristiano wants to leave Manchester United," said Romano. "Jorge Mendes has been clear, they want to try and find a solution this summer.”

United are yet to make a major signing in the summer transfer window and Romano says the club's inactivity in the market has "disappointed" Ronaldo, who perceives it as a lack of "ambition".

"He is really disappointed by Manchester United's general situation [but] in the market especially," said Romano.

Romano claimed that Ronaldo believes United is in need of "six or seven" major signings for the next season. "Cristiano is really happy with some of the players in the team. But he is convinced that some signings are needed – six, seven important players are needed at Manchester United," added Romano.

