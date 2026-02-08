Ruben Aguilar scores and gets sent off as Lens defeats Rennes 3-1 to move top of Ligue 1

PARIS — Defender Ruben Aguilar was sent off moments after scoring his team's second goal as Lens rallied to beat Rennes 3-1 to go top of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

New signing Allan Saint-Maximin grabbed a superb third goal late on to help Lens move one point ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which plays bitter rival Marseille on Sunday.

France winger Florian Thauvin set up Aguilar for a close-range header with a neat cross from the left in the 54th minute. Two minutes later, the scorer was shown a second yellow card following a clumsy challenge from behind.

Despite being down to 10 men, Lens scored again in the 78th when goalkeeper Robin Risser's long kick was expertly controlled by Saint-Maximin on the left flank. He then beat two defenders while dribbling at speed before firing a swerving shot into the corner and celebrating with a back summersault.

Saint-Maximin turns 29 next month. Twelve years ago he was considered a teenage prodigy when he broke onto the scene with Saint-Etienne, but his career has not matched expectations despite some bright spells at Nice and Newcastle in the Premier League.

He moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, had an unhappy loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahce and then played briefly for Club América in Mexico before joining Lens at the end of the winter transfer window.

With Lens in contention for the league and French Cup double, he has a chance to relaunch his career.

Forward Esteban Le Paul gave Rennes an early lead with a neat finish after Arnaud Nordin spotted his clever run and played him in behind the left back.

Lens equalized near halftime when striker Odsonne Édouard latched onto a long ball and held off a defender before shooting through goalkeeper Mathys Silistrie's legs.

Rennes defender Jérémy Jacquet — who is joining Premier League champion Liverpool next season — went off in the second half with a shoulder injury.

Also Saturday, forwards Rémy Labeau-Lascary and Ludovic Ajorque scored in the second half as Brest beat mid-table Lorient 2-0 in a Brittany derby.

Later, resurgent Lyon looked for a 12th straight win in all competitions away to Nantes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.