Rudi Garcia steps down as Belgium coach after poor FIFA World Cup 2026 show

Rudi Garcia has left his role as Belgium coach after his side were knocked out of the World Cup quarter-finals, the Belgian football federation (RBFA) said on Monday.

Rudi Garcia has left his role as Belgium coach after his side were knocked out of the World Cup quarter-finals. (Getty Images via AFP)

Garcia, 62, took over the Red Devils in January 2025 before guiding them to a last-eight loss to eventual tournament winners Spain.

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The Frenchman replaced Domenico Tedesco and also helped Belgium secure their place in Nations League A with an ageing generation of big names players such as midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, forward Romelu Lukaku and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"We sincerely thank Rudi Garcia and his staff for their dedication, professionalism and commitment over the past 18 months," the RBFA said.

"And wish them every success in the future," it added.

Garcia's spell in charge was his first job in international football having had notable stints with Lille, Roma and Marseille.

In 2023, he lasted just five months at Napoli before being sacked after only 16 games.

At the World Cup, he was unable to take Belgium further than the last eight. Their third-place finish in 2018 remains their best performance at the competition.

'Revival'

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{{^usCountry}} Tedesco had only managed to take the squad to the last 16 of Euro 2024. His predecessor Roberto Martinez lost his job after a group stage exit at the World Cup four years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tedesco had only managed to take the squad to the last 16 of Euro 2024. His predecessor Roberto Martinez lost his job after a group stage exit at the World Cup four years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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"Rudi Garcia has undoubtedly contributed to the revival of the Red Devils," RBFA sporting director Vincent Mannaert said,

"He was appointed national coach in a difficult sporting and financial context.

"Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and an excellent result was achieved at the last World Cup, Lannaert added.

Belgium finished top of their group and hammered co-hosts the US 4-1 in the last 16 in a game overshadowed by President Donald Trump asking FIFA to suspend Folarin Balogun's red card ban.

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"I leave Belgium in League A of the Nations League and among the 8 best teams in the world," Garcia said on Instagram.

"Only Spain, the new world champions, against whom we were the only team to score a goal in eight matches, prevented us from going even further in the most prestigious of competitions," the former Lille midfielder added.

Garcia kept faith with the likes of de Bruyne, Lukaku and Courtois, all 33 or older for the competition, from their fabled "Golden Generation" which also included Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany.

He also placed faith in a younger generation of players such as attackers Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere and defender Nathan Ngoy.

"I'm ready once again, to pursue new ambitions with a national team or at club level," Garcia said.

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"I wish Belgium all the best as they continue the generational change that I took pleasure in helping to start," he added.