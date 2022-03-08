Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian football federation appeals against FIFA, UEFA bans

Russian teams were expelled from competition on Feb. 28 “until further notice” following the country's invasion of Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA did not specify their legal reasons.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 11:25 PM IST
AP | , Lausanne

The Russian football federation appealed Tuesday to have its FIFA and UEFA bans frozen and other punishments overturned.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it hoped to decide on the appeals in the coming days.

Russia's men's national team was scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying playoff. Poland has refused to play Russia in the match. The winner of that match would have played the winner of the game between Sweden and the Czech Republic in the next round, but they also have refused to play against the Russians.

CAS said the Russian appeals against FIFA and UEFA also involve the Polish, Swedish and Czech football federations, plus several other national federations in Europe. 

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis fifa uefa
