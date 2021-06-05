Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Ruthless Italy sweep past Czechs 4-0 in Euro 2020 warm-up
football

Ruthless Italy sweep past Czechs 4-0 in Euro 2020 warm-up

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute against the run of play when he latched onto a weak clearance and swept the ball into the net after it took a slight deflection off a Czech defender.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Italy's Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates.(REUTERS)

Italy swept aside the Czech Republic 4-0 on Friday with a ruthless attacking display and all-around performance that could make them a dangerous side when Euro 2020 kicks off next week.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute against the run of play when he latched onto a weak clearance and swept the ball into the net after it took a slight deflection off a Czech defender.

"It is still early to say where we can go, but we know what we are capable of," said Napoli midfielder Lorenzo Insigne, who scored and had an assist to mark his 30th birthday.

"The coach has created a great group, he has given us the conditions to be able to express ourselves at our best."

Euro 2020 will mark Italy's return to a major tournament following a five-year gap. After reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Italy face Turkey in the opening game of the tournament at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on June 11 before hosting Switzerland and Wales in the Italian capital to complete their Group A fixtures.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella doubled the lead for Italy just before the break when he dribbled toward goal and fired a shot home from just outside the penalty area.

In the second half, Italy knocked the ball around in midfield and picked apart the Czechs who could not hold possession or find any space to create chances.

Insigne made it 3-0 in the 66th minute when he took an Immobile pass and sent a sharp right-footed strike past the keeper. Insigne turned provider minutes later when he set up Domenico Beradi, who completed the scoring.

The Czechs will seek to regroup against Albania on Tuesday in another tune-up for the tournament where they will face favourites England, host nation Scotland, and 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in Group D.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP