Home / Sports / Football / Sanchez Flores named Getafe coach for third time
football

Sanchez Flores named Getafe coach for third time

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Sanchez Flores named Getafe coach for third time(BCCI/IPL)
Reuters | , Madrid

La Liga basement side Getafe have appointed Quique Sanchez Flores as coach for the third time after sacking Michel on Monday after no wins in their opening eight games of the season.

Former Real Madrid and Valencia defender Sanchez Flores got his first coaching job with Getafe in 2005 and is taking charge of the Madrid side again after a brief tenure in 2015 in which he resigned less than two months into the role.

The 56-year-old has also coached La Liga sides Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol plus Portuguese club Benfica and Premier League Watford as well as managing in Dubai and China.

He takes over a Getafe side with one point and who have struggled since the departure of Jose Bordalas, who was coach for five years and took the club back to the top flight and then into the Europa League before leaving for Valencia in May.

Topics
la liga getafe cf
