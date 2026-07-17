Shakira makes bold Lionel Messi claim after Argentina crush England, earns approval from Antonela Roccuzzo

Shakira hailed Lionel Messi on social media after Argentina defeated England 2-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash. The Argentine skipper was in good form, registering two assists. Messi now leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals and four assists, making it 12 goal involvements in the tournament.

Shakira hailed Lionel Messi's impact. (X)

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Just like Messi, Shakira is also a name synonymous with the World Cup, due to her official anthems. She also made an official anthem for the 2026 World Cup.

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‘What Leo Messi is doing is beyond extraordinary!’

Taking to Instagram, Shakira wrote, "What Leo Messi is doing is beyond extraordinary! It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging time and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or by what others say."

Roccuzzo and Messi have been in a relationship since 2009. The couple also got married on June 30, 2017, and they have three sons.

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{{^usCountry}} Shakira further added, "And I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shakira further added, "And I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!" {{/usCountry}}

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Shakira's Instagram story.

In response, Roccuzzo also reshared Shakira's Instagram Story.

Messi has been pivotal for the defending champions in their run to their second consecutive World Cup final. He was key in Argentina's 2-1 win over England. After Anthony Gordon's goal made it 1-0 for England in the second half, it was Messi who came to Argentina's rescue. He assisted Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez for Argentina's goals.

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Speaking after the match, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said, "I'm speechless. A joy for our country, our people. The other day I said that this group never ceases to amaze me," he said.

"My voice is breaking because this is a demonstration of so many things: team spirit, brotherhood, never giving up, fighting until the very end. After this, we're going to win the final, but what more does this team have to do? They have moved me deeply. I don't have much more to say; it's all thanks to them.

"We're going to try to win, give it our all, but after this, it's very difficult to make people understand what the players are demonstrating. We are unique, and that's not arrogance. These people led us to victory," he added.