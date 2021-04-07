Home / Sports / Football / Shyam Thapa hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive
Shyam Thapa hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 03:52 PM IST
AIFF's technical committee chairman Shyam Thapa(Twitter)

Legendary Indian forward and chairman of the All India Football Federation's technical committee Shyam Thapa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised.

The 73-year-old got himself admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday evening after his test report came positive on Monday.

"I was feeling tasteless and there was a loss of appetite. My test report came positive and as a precautionary measure I got myself admitted. Now, I'm feeling stable and much better," Thapa, who helped India bag a bronze medal in the Merdeka Tournament and the Bangkok Asian Games in 1970, told PTI.

Thapa was administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on March 20.

"The second shot was due yesterday but now it has been postponed," he added.

Famous for his bicycle kick and back volleys, Thapa made his name for East Bengal in the mid 1960s and early 70s before joining Mohun Bagan in 1977 during an illustrious career.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
