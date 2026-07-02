Simple, but effective: Citizen Kane is England’s greatest asset

New Delhi: England had never won a World Cup match when trailing at half-time, losing seven and drawing two of their previous nine such games. At half-time of their Round of 32 game, DR Congo were ahead and putting their bodies on the line to keep things that way. Some wondered whether this streak would continue.

England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta, Wednesday. (AP Photo)

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Yet, if there is one thing their skipper Harry Kane seems to have an unending supply of, it is belief. So even when others might let their shoulders drop or start thinking of the what-ifs, all Kane, in an unfussy way that is very much his own, focuses on the process.

“That’s why you do all the work from behind the scenes, you know, the things that you guys don’t see when we’re training, when we’re at home doing recovery, doing ice baths, treatment, all the little details that make you be consistently at the highest level for as long as possible,” Kane said after scoring both goals in England’s 2-1 win over DR Congo. “Guys like Messi, they’re the pinnacle of that.”

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{{^usCountry}} The attention to little details isn’t an elixir but 16 years into his professional career, Kane knows why it matters. He is looking leaner and fitter than ever and that in turn allows him to soar even higher. “I’m feeling as good as I’ve ever felt, and ultimately, when I get onto the pitch, I know all the work I’ve done behind the scenes will make me ready for big moments,” he said. “That’s exactly what happened out there today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attention to little details isn’t an elixir but 16 years into his professional career, Kane knows why it matters. He is looking leaner and fitter than ever and that in turn allows him to soar even higher. “I’m feeling as good as I’ve ever felt, and ultimately, when I get onto the pitch, I know all the work I’ve done behind the scenes will make me ready for big moments,” he said. “That’s exactly what happened out there today.” {{/usCountry}}

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This season already feels like one big moment for Kane. At the age of 32, he is scoring goals for fun and his tally of 72 goals for club and country have only been bettered by Lionel Messi (82 goals in 2011/12) in the 21st century. To do that in the era when everything gets broken down by video analysis means he is a master of his craft.

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“Harry Kane is having a season that only has ever been beaten by Leo Messi, the greatest footballer of all time,” said England teammate Anthony Gordon who helped setup both of Kane’s goals against DR Congo.

But most of all his success shows why Kane’s simple, but effective, approach is the correct one. It is has allowed him to attain a level of consistency that only comes through hard work. The mercurial geniuses will have their moments but with Kane, you know what you will get and as Declan Rice said, he is ‘inevitable’.

Gordon added: “When you’re around someone like that, you want to pick up as many habits and watch everything he does to see why he’s at that level. It’s no accident. It’s consistency every day: how hard he works, every finishing drill, he does it with passion, he does it with seriousness. He never, ever misses a beat. It’s amazing to be around him. He’s definitely an inspiration to all of us.”

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Because he isn’t as flashy as some of the other superstars around, it may look like he isn’t doing as much. But there is a studied manner to how he struts around on the field, a confidence that only comes from routine.

The 32-year-old has five goals in this tournament so far, just one fewer than Messi and Mbappe. He also has 16 goal involvements at World Cups since his tournament debut in 2018, only Mbappé (22) and Messi (19) have more in that period.

The numbers show that he is at his peak and the trophies at Bayern have reinforced his belief but Kane remains focused on the more important things. When asked about the Golden Boot race, he just seemed to shrug it off.

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“It’s honestly more competitive than I ever imagined,” said Kane. “You’ve got Haaland, Mbappé, Dembélé… and then Messi — he’s the goat and the fact he’s still doing this at his age is just ridiculous. It’s going to be a serious battle. But for me, it’s simple — help the team, keep scoring, and stay focused.”

A simple thought but in the chaos that is the World Cup, this can be hard to do. That, though, is exactly what Kane excels at and England will hope he can keep doing it for the rest of the tournament too.