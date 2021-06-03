Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Barcelona hire Jordi Cruyff in sporting director role
football

Barcelona hire Jordi Cruyff in sporting director role

Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player. He will leave his role as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen on Aug. 1 to work at Barca.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Jordi Cruyff(REUTERS)

Barcelona have appointed former player Jordi Cruyff as assistant sporting director, strengthening the bond between the club and the Dutchman's late father Johan.

Johan Cruyff was one of Barcelona's best players and a revolutionary coach who masterminded their first European Cup win in 1992.

He died in 2016 and the club have since built a statue of him outside the Camp Nou and named their youth team's stadium after him.

Topics
jordi cruyff
