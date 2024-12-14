Soccer-Ipswich beat Wolves 2-1 for second win this season as Taylor strikes late

WOLVERHAMPTON, England -Ipswich Town substitute Jack Taylor scored in the 94th-minute to snatch a 2-1 victory at fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and secure only their second win of the Premier League season. HT Image

Having claimed a shock 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur for their first league success this term in November, promoted Ipswich remain 18th with 12 points from 16 matches.

Wolves are 19th on nine points with their losing streak extending to four league games, piling more pressure on coach Gary O'Neil.

Ipswich took the lead in the 15th minute through an own goal following a scramble in the box when forward Liam Delap's cross set up Omari Hutchinson, whose shot was blocked before Conor Chaplin's follow-up deflected off Wolves' Matt Doherty.

Having made a nervy start, the hosts squandered a golden chance to level 10 minutes later when Frenchman Jean-Ricner Bellegarde sent the ball over the bar from close range after defensive midfielder Mario Lemina set him up superbly.

But they put on a much more positive display after conceding and were rewarded for their efforts when Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, assisted by Goncalo Guedes, scored with a left-foot shot that beat goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Midfielder Taylor, who came on in the 75th minute, netted with a brilliant header from a Jack Clarke corner that flew past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in added time to seal all three points after O'Neil's side kept pushing for a winner themselves.

WINNING TOUCH

"We played really well in the first half and then they came back into it. I am really happy to have got the winning touch," Taylor said.

"I was told to come on and try and impact the game and try and calm the game down because it was a little but hectic. I have a little knack for goals, so I am glad to have got that one today.

"We normally take each game as it comes, but getting the win today, I'd like to take momentum into the next one."

Delap, Ipswich's leading scorer this season with six goals, looked lively and caused all sorts of problems for the home defence.

The 21-year-old nearly doubled the lead minutes after the interval when he connected with winger Wes Burns's cross but sent it wide.

Wolves' defensive woes continued as the Midlands club conceded their 40th goal of the season, the most in the league.

"I can stand here and say we deserved more but we have some issues we have got to sort out," said Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle. "It has to be improved and we will give 110% but it has to be better than that.

"The be all and end all is that we are not winning football matches. It is difficult for me to stand here and put a finger on it. Hopefully tonight the fans will see the effort was there...

"The dressing room is a difficult place to be at this moment in time. We have to be honest with each other and figure out ourselves why we aren't getting three points. Honest conversations need to happen."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.