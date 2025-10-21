By Michael Church Soccer-Kessie's double leads Al-Ahli to victory in Asian Champions League

-Defending champions Al-Ahli cruised to a 4-0 win over Qatar's Al-Gharafa in Jeddah on Monday to move to the top of the Asian Champions League Elite standings as fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad picked up their first victory of the campaign.

Former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie scored twice after Enzo Millot had given Al-Ahli the lead at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in a devastating first-half performance by Matthias Jaissle's side.

Millot put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute when he hooked in a close-range volley via the underside of the crossbar and Kessie added the second six minutes later with a towering header.

The Ivorian scored the third before halftime when he charged through the defence to pick up a return pass from Riyad Mahrez and slotted in. Saleh Abu Al-Shamat rolled in the fourth 14 minutes from time.

Al-Ahli moved on to seven points from three games in the western league phase of the competition, with the top eight finishers advancing to March's knockout rounds.

Al-Ahli are level on seven points with Al-Wahda from the UAE, who fought back from a goal down to Qatar's Al-Duhail to pick up a 3-1 win in Abu Dhabi, with goals from Brahima Diarra and Ala Zouhir securing the points for the home side.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal are third in the 12-team standings on six points from two games and will face Al-Sadd from Qatar on Tuesday.

AL-ITTIHAD BEAT AL-SHORTA 4-1

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad won 4-1 despite going a goal behind to Iraq's Al-Shorta in Baghdad to secure their first victory of the campaign.

Bassam Shakir gave Al-Shorta a fifth-minute lead but goals from Moussa Diaby and Fabinho put Al-Ittihad in front at halftime.

A second booking for Danilo Pereira for a clumsy challenge on Dominique Mendy left Al-Ittihad a man down but Houssem Aouar scored in the 60th and 76th minutes to ease the Saudis to victory.

"It's very good to win," said Fabinho. "We came here with one objective in mind, to get the three points. It was tough to play here with the atmosphere with the fans and their team.

"Even though we didn't start well, the spirit was very good from the team, the attitude was very good. We knew to get the three points today we needed to fight and we got the win."

Albania international Regi Lushkja scored twice in the opening 11 minutes as Iran's Tractor FC picked up their first win of the campaign with a comfortable 5-0 victory over hosts Sharjah FC.

Lushkja netted two early goals to steer his side to the win, with Mehdi Hashemnejad, Danial Esmaeilifar and Masoud Zayer Kazemayni also on target for Dragan Skocic's team.

