Alex Grimaldo believes Spain can emulate their Golden Generation by winning the World Cup two years after being crowned European champions.

Spain are World Cup 'favourites' despite knockout woes, says Grimaldo

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bayer Leverkusen left-back was part of the squad that dazzled in Germany in 2024, beating the hosts and richly talented France and England sides to win the trophy.

But La Roja have not won a World Cup knockout game since Andres Iniesta's winning goal in the 2010 final.

An ageing squad, who had won the Euros in 2008 and 2012, crashed out in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and failed to get past the last 16 in Russia and Qatar.

However, blessed with the prodigious talent of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, the European champions arrive in the United States in top form.

Excluding penalties, Luis de la Fuente's side are unbeaten in 31 competitive games stretching back to March 2023.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Spain will face tournament debutants Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spain will face tournament debutants Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I see us as favourites," a confident Grimaldo told AFP ahead of his first World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I see us as favourites," a confident Grimaldo told AFP ahead of his first World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The stats are things of the past. We have to concentrate on the day-to-day and go into the first game against Cape Verde as well-prepared as possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The stats are things of the past. We have to concentrate on the day-to-day and go into the first game against Cape Verde as well-prepared as possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The team is full of confidence and very motivated. We are desperate to do a good job because we have the team to do so." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The team is full of confidence and very motivated. We are desperate to do a good job because we have the team to do so." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Only Messi better - {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Only Messi better - {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A set-piece specialist, Grimaldo came through the ranks of Barcelona's fabled La Masia academy but was forced to move to Portuguese giants Benfica to find regular football. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A set-piece specialist, Grimaldo came through the ranks of Barcelona's fabled La Masia academy but was forced to move to Portuguese giants Benfica to find regular football. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After seven seasons in Lisbon, his move to Leverkusen propelled him into the national team for the first time in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After seven seasons in Lisbon, his move to Leverkusen propelled him into the national team for the first time in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Grimaldo was one of the stars as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga for the first time and completed a league and cup double under Xabi Alonso in the 2023/24 campaign.

In three seasons in Germany, the 30-year-old has scored 30 goals and provided 45 assists from left-back.

"I am a full-back that offers a lot going forward. I think that makes people think that I don't know how to defend, when I have defended all my career," he said.

"I think I am in very good form. I have played at an incredible level for many years, which has brought me to where I am today."

No other player has scored more than Grimaldo's six goals from free-kicks over the past three seasons in Europe's top five leagues.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

And he believes only the great Lionel Messi can claim to be better from dead ball situations.

"I think the distance that is best for me is 25 metres out, more or less. I don't know if there is anyone that hits it better than me, excluding Messi because Messi is Messi," he said with a smile.

"From further out there are players that hit it very well like Julian Alvarez or Dominik Szoboszlai."

Despite his prolific Bundesliga form, Grimaldo remains behind Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in the battle to be De la Fuente's starting left-back.

He believes he suffers as only two players in the Spain squad not to play in La Liga or England's Premier League.

"It is something that I have said a number of times and I don't hide it. I think Spain is the objective I have for the future, but it depends on many things," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For now the burning desire is to return home as a World Cup winner.

kca/jw

SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA - FUTEBOL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON