Sports / Football / Spain striker Diego Costa joins Atletico Mineiro in Brazil
football

Spain striker Diego Costa joins Atletico Mineiro in Brazil

Local media outlets reported the contract with the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker is valid until December, 2022.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Diego Costa.(REUTERS)

Brazil club Atletico Mineiro has signed 32-year-old Spain international and free agent Diego Costa.

Local media outlets reported the contract with the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker is valid until December, 2022.

The striker published a video on social media Saturday confirming he will join the team that currently leads the Brazilian championship with 37 points after 16 matches. Atletico Mineiro has not lifted the national title since 1971 and plans to inaugurate a new stadium next year.

Costa was born in Brazil, but has never played professionally in his home nation. He and Atletico Madrid terminated their contract at the end of last year.

The striker started his professional career in 2006 at Portugal's Braga, shot to fame during his 2010-2014 spell in Madrid, played three years with a lot of success and public disagreements at Chelsea and returned to the Spanish club in 2018.

Among his titles, Costa won La Liga twice and the Premier League once. He also won the Europa League with Atletico Madrid in 2018.

Costa played for Spain at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, scoring 10 goals in 24 matches for the national team.

He will join former Brazil international Hulk at his new club.

Atletico Mineiro is one of the favorites to win the Copa Libertadores this season.

diego costa
