Spain vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup Final: Lionel Messi arrives at stadium as ARG make three changes

Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Follow Latest Updates(AFP)

Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup final as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on a fearless young Spain side in the last hurdle of their title defence. It is a meeting packed with compelling storylines. Messi will face a generation of Spanish players who grew up idolising him, including teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whom the Argentine famously held as a baby during a charity photoshoot years ago. It is a fitting backdrop for a final that feels destined to happen. ...Read More