Spain vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup Final: Lionel Messi arrives at stadium as ARG make three changes
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Lionel Messi has a chance to lead Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles, while Spain's young side looks to usher in a new era with its first WC triumph since 2010.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup final as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on a fearless young Spain side in the last hurdle of their title defence. It is a meeting packed with compelling storylines. Messi will face a generation of Spanish players who grew up idolising him, including teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whom the Argentine famously held as a baby during a charity photoshoot years ago. It is a fitting backdrop for a final that feels destined to happen. ...Read More
The contest also pits the tournament's most explosive attack against its strongest defence. Argentina have lit up the World Cup with their attacking football, while Spain have built their run on defensive excellence, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. It promises to be a fascinating battle of contrasting styles on football's biggest stage. Beyond the trophy, Messi also has personal milestones within reach. He heads into the final second in the Golden Boot race with eight goals, trailing France's Kylian Mbappe, who finished the tournament with 10. But individual honours are unlikely to be Messi's priority. His focus will be on leading Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup title and adding another unforgettable chapter to his extraordinary international career.
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- Jul 19, 2026 11:47 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Yamal starts despite missing training!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Spain have been boosted by the return of Lamine Yamal, who starts despite missing training this week after picking up a knock in the semi-final victory over France.
- Jul 19, 2026 11:36 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Three changes for ARG!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina have made three changes for the final, with Rodrigo De Paul returning to midfield, Gonzalo Montiel slotting in at right-back and Nicolas Gonzalez replacing Thiago Almada on the left wing.
- Jul 19, 2026 11:29 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Post Malone and Swae Lee take stage
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Post Malone took centre stage alongside Swae Lee, with the pair performing their chart-topping hit 'Sunflower' during the pre-match entertainment. The atmosphere inside the stadium is electric, with Argentina fans turning out in huge numbers, while Spain's supporters have also made their presence felt ahead of the World Cup final.
- Jul 19, 2026 11:26 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Teams arrive in stadium!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Both teams have arrived in the stadium for the mega finale, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi, who is playing his third World Cup final.
- Jul 19, 2026 11:22 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Post Malone in the house!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: After IShowSpeed, it's time for Post Malone, as fans inside the stadium are already settled and enjoying the show.
- Jul 19, 2026 11:20 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Closing ceremony begins!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: The closing ceremony for the World Cup final begins here with IShowSpeed starting the proceedings.
- Jul 19, 2026 11:18 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Messi scripts history!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Lionel Messi is set to create another World Cup milestone when he captains Argentina against Spain in the 2026 final. The 39-year-old will become the first player in history to lead his country in three FIFA World Cup finals, having previously worn the captain's armband in the 2014 final against Germany and the victorious 2022 final against France.
- Jul 19, 2026 11:04 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Spain starting line-up!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Spain starting line-up - Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Álex Baena, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal; Mikel Oyarzabal.
- Jul 19, 2026 10:56 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina starting line-up
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina starting line-up: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolás González; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.
- Jul 19, 2026 10:51 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Best attack vs Best defence!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: The World Cup final brings together the tournament's most potent attack and its stingiest defence as Lionel Messi's Argentina meet Spain in a blockbuster clash on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
- Jul 19, 2026 10:34 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Messi looks to reclaim another crown!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Apart from defending the World Cup, Lionel Messi also has the chance to reclaim a record that was his until just 24 hours ago. Kylian Mbappe overtook him to become the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer with 22 goals, one more than Messi's 21. A goal in Sunday's final would see the Argentina captain draw level, while a brace would put him back on top.
- Jul 19, 2026 10:15 pm IST
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Hello and welcome!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Hello and welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina.