Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Can La Roja finally hit top gear? Alaba and Co eye massive upset

Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain face Austria in the Round of 32.(AFP)

Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: European champions Spain take on Austria in Los Angeles in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown. After arriving as one of the favourites, Spain has made a slow start to the tournament. They began their campaign with a shock 0-0 draw against debutants Cape Verde and then bounced back with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia. In their final group-stage game, they faced a tough challenge from Uruguay and came away with a 1-0 win. Austria, on the other hand, finished in second position in Group J, behind Lionel Messi's Argentina. They began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan, but then fell to Argentina 2-0. They drew to Algeria in their final group game, as Sasa Kalajdzic scored a dramatic equaliser in second-half added time. ...Read More