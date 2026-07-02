Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Can La Roja finally hit top gear? Alaba and Co eye massive upset
Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It is now or never for both Spain and Austria! The winner will advance to the Round of 16, and the loser will be knocked out. The La Roja will look to get past their slow start and prove a point in the upcoming showdown in Los Angeles.
Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: European champions Spain take on Austria in Los Angeles in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown. After arriving as one of the favourites, Spain has made a slow start to the tournament. They began their campaign with a shock 0-0 draw against debutants Cape Verde and then bounced back with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia. In their final group-stage game, they faced a tough challenge from Uruguay and came away with a 1-0 win. Austria, on the other hand, finished in second position in Group J, behind Lionel Messi's Argentina. They began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan, but then fell to Argentina 2-0. They drew to Algeria in their final group game, as Sasa Kalajdzic scored a dramatic equaliser in second-half added time. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 11:13:54 pm
Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain starting line-up
Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain - Simon (GK), Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri (c), Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal
- Thu, 02 Jul 2026 11:03:14 pm
Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It is going to be a blockbuster showdown in Los Angeles as Spain face Austria for a spot in the Round of 16. Spain are the reigning European champions, but it won't be an easy task for them! They haven't been in good form, and drew to Cape Verde in their opener.