Spain's Lamine Yamal injured, but expected to be fit for FIFA World Cup

Spain's Lamine Yamal has picked up a hamstring injury, but is expected to be fit for the upcoming World Cup, his club Barcelona announced Thursday.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal holds the back of his leg after getting injured during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo(AP)

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"Tests have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg," Barca said.

"The player will undergo conservative treatment. Lamine Yamal will miss the rest of the season and is expected to be available for the World Cup," which runs from June 11-July 19 this year.

Spain open their campaign in Group H against Cape Verde on June 15 before taking on Saudi Arabia on June 21 and finishing their pool play against Uruguay six days later.

Yamal picked up the injury in Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga action on Wednesday.

"This injury is going to keep me off the pitch just when I wanted to be there the most, and that hurts even more than I can put into words," Yamal wrote on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} "This isn't the end, it's just a break. I'll come back stronger, with even more determination than ever, and next season will be better." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This isn't the end, it's just a break. I'll come back stronger, with even more determination than ever, and next season will be better." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The teenage Spain star, who has scored six goals in 25 appearances for the national side since making his debut in 2023, won and converted a penalty to clinch a narrow home triumph over Celta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teenage Spain star, who has scored six goals in 25 appearances for the national side since making his debut in 2023, won and converted a penalty to clinch a narrow home triumph over Celta. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But after beating Ionut Radu with a low penalty, Yamal pulled up hurt immediately, calling for treatment and lying on the turf as his team-mates came over to celebrate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But after beating Ionut Radu with a low penalty, Yamal pulled up hurt immediately, calling for treatment and lying on the turf as his team-mates came over to celebrate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The right winger was replaced by Roony Bardghji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The right winger was replaced by Roony Bardghji. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He wouldn't leave the pitch without reason," said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. "As a coach you have to manage it, you have to live with it. It's a pity that Lamine is injured now." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He wouldn't leave the pitch without reason," said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. "As a coach you have to manage it, you have to live with it. It's a pity that Lamine is injured now." {{/usCountry}}

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Barcelona's win moved them nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with six matches remaining, including a Clasico on May 10.

Yamal is the club's leading scorer with 24 goals this season despite missing games in September and October with a groin issue.

He was an integral part of Spain's winning side at Euro 2024, and earlier this week spoke of his excitement about the World Cup.

"Ever since I was a little boy, I've dreamed of playing in a World Cup, of seeing my mum in the stands, of representing the national team," Yamal said at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

"These two months will seem very short to me and I hope we'll finish as champions."

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There is little doubt that he will feature in manager Luis de la Fuente's final squad, even if he is not yet fully fit.

Yamal joins a list of several key Spain internationals sidelined or edging their way back to full fitness, including Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino and Nico Williams.

However, the 18-year-old could be rested at the start of the tournament given the significant risk of aggravating the injury.

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