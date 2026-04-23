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Spain's Lamine Yamal injured, but expected to be fit for FIFA World Cup

Lamine Yamal picked up the injury in Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga action on Wednesday.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:16 pm IST
AFP |
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Spain's Lamine Yamal has picked up a hamstring injury, but is expected to be fit for the upcoming World Cup, his club Barcelona announced Thursday.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal holds the back of his leg after getting injured during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo(AP)

"Tests have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg," Barca said.

"The player will undergo conservative treatment. Lamine Yamal will miss the rest of the season and is expected to be available for the World Cup," which runs from June 11-July 19 this year.

Spain open their campaign in Group H against Cape Verde on June 15 before taking on Saudi Arabia on June 21 and finishing their pool play against Uruguay six days later.

Yamal picked up the injury in Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga action on Wednesday.

"This injury is going to keep me off the pitch just when I wanted to be there the most, and that hurts even more than I can put into words," Yamal wrote on social media.

Barcelona's win moved them nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with six matches remaining, including a Clasico on May 10.

Yamal is the club's leading scorer with 24 goals this season despite missing games in September and October with a groin issue.

He was an integral part of Spain's winning side at Euro 2024, and earlier this week spoke of his excitement about the World Cup.

"Ever since I was a little boy, I've dreamed of playing in a World Cup, of seeing my mum in the stands, of representing the national team," Yamal said at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

"These two months will seem very short to me and I hope we'll finish as champions."

There is little doubt that he will feature in manager Luis de la Fuente's final squad, even if he is not yet fully fit.

Yamal joins a list of several key Spain internationals sidelined or edging their way back to full fitness, including Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino and Nico Williams.

However, the 18-year-old could be rested at the start of the tournament given the significant risk of aggravating the injury.

 
Lamine Yamal barcelona fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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