Steven Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was dismissed on Sunday after a fifth straight league defeat left Villa 16th in the standings with 10 points - just two points above the relegation places - after 11 games.
Here's presenting Aston Villa's new manager, Steven Gerrard. (Getty)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Reuters |

Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager following his departure from Scottish side Rangers, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old, who played more than 700 games for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 and won nine trophies at the Anfield club, last season guided Rangers to their first league title since 2011 with the side going unbeaten.

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach," Gerrard said in a statement. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club.

"Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future."

