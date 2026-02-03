Sunderland rout hapless Burnley

Sunderland cruised to a 3-0 win against Burnley on Monday to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe and push the Premier League strugglers closer to relegation.

Regis Le Bris' side took the lead through an own goal from Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe early in the first half at the Stadium of Light.

Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra increased Sunderland's stranglehold before the break with his first league goal since arriving from Strasbourg last year.

Chemsdine Talbi's second half rocket ensured Sunderland climbed to eighth place to maintain their impressive return to the top-flight.

The Black Cats are unbeaten at home in the Premier League since winning promotion from the Championship last season.

They can dream of securing a place in Europe next season after a second win in their last three league games.

Second-bottom Burnley are 11 points from safety and winless in 15 games as they slump towards an immediate return to the second tier.

A defeat against third-bottom West Ham on Saturday would be another huge blow to Burnley's faint survival hopes.

Sunderland made the perfect start in the ninth minute when Diarra played a one-two with Brian Brobbey and surged into the penalty area.

Diarra found space for a low drive that took a hefty deflection off Tuanzebe on its way past wrong-footed Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka.

Sunderland's relentless pressure paid off in the 32nd minute as Diarra struck again at the climax of a flowing move.

Enzo Le Fee picked out Nordi Mukiele and his low cross reached Diarra, whose initial effort was blocked before he pounced on the rebound to blast past Dubravka's weak attempted save.

Brobbey's deflected shot on the turn was repelled by a better stop from Dubravka after the interval.

Zian Flemming's miscued effort trickled wide to encapsulate Burnley's wretched performance.

Scott Parker's team, beaten 15 times in 24 league games this term, were unable to muster a single shot on target.

And Talbi rubbed salt into Burnley's wounds in the 72nd minute, cutting in from the left wing to curl an unstoppable strike into the top corner from the edge of the area.

