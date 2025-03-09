Sunil Chhetri best Indian striker now: Manolo Marquez

Kolkata: In the dead of the night and before the heat from an edgy encounter had dissipated, Manolo Marquez made an exception: speak about the national team as FC Goa coach. It would also be his first comments explaining Sunil Chhetri’s inclusion in the India squad for the friendly against Maldives and the 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh later this month. India's captain Sunil Chhetri greets his fans at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia qualifier match against Kuwait. (AFP)

At the moment, Chhetri, 40, is the best Indian striker and he was included because it gives India the best chance in a competition they need to win to stay among the Asian elite, said Marquez. Which is why the 56-year-old Spaniard, who won the ISL cup with Hyderabad FC in 2021-22, said he spoke to Chhetri who had retired from international football last June.

“Usually when I am in ISL, I do not reply to questions on the national team. But, okay, it is the end of the regular season,” he said on Saturday night after FC Goa’s 0-2 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Salt Lake stadium here.

“I know that if the results have been good for me in India it is because of a lot of young players. It is not me, it is we, the staff, at Hyderabad FC (his first assignment in India) and then FC Goa. But in this competition, you need to win,” said Marquez, referring to the Asian Cup qualifiers.

“We need to score goals. In my four games with the national team, we scored two goals: one from set-piece and one from open play. And you can see who the top Indian scorer in ISL is: Sunil Chhetri. Who is the second? Bryson Fernandes. Who is the third? Subhasish Bose.

“I know he announced his retirement. Which is why I spoke to him personally. I know it is a difficult situation for him and a difficult situation for me,” said Marquez.

Chhetri has 12 goals and two assists going into Bengaluru FC’s last league match, at home to Mumbai City FC on Tuesday, in ISL11. He is second on the list of top scorers behind NorthEast United’s Alaaeddine Ajaraie who has 23 goals and seven assists and is the only Indian in the top 10. With seven goals in 22 matches, Fernandes, used as a wide player by Marquez at FC Goa, is next, followed by Bose, Mohun Bagan’s skipper and left-back who has six goals.

All three have been included in the squad for the two matches. India play Maldives on March 19 and Bangladesh on March 25. Both matches will be in Shillong.

“It is true that there are some very good players, but they are playing as wingers,” said Marquez. “There are others who score goals coming from the bench. We need players who play regularly. Is Sunil good for India? One player who is 40 years old. Let’ see. But at the moment he is the best Indian striker. I think there is no doubt about this,” said Marquez.

The qualifiers are not about checking out players after they have scored a few goals, he said. That can happen in competitions such as the SAFF Cup where Marquez said he wanted to play an under-23 side. While developing players, like he has at ISL clubs, for the national team is important, Marquez said, “we also need immediate results”.

India finished 2024 without a win from 11 matches, the last four of which came under Marquez. He took over from Igor Stimac, who was sacked last June after failing to take the team to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which would have ensured an automatic berth in the next Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.