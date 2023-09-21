Watch: Sunil Chhetri rescues Stimac's men with late strike as India revive Asian Games campaign with win over Bangladesh

After a heavy defeat at the hands of hosts China in its Asian Games 2023 opener, the Indian men's football team led by talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri returned to winning ways with a much-needed win over Bangladesh on Thursday. Captain Chhetri, who is India's all-time leading goalscorer, was on target for the Blue Tigers as Igor Stimac's men recorded their first win at the continental tournament in men's football.

India's captain Sunil Chhetri (orange) in action against Kuwait (PTI)

The third Indian to lead the football team in two Asian Games, goal-machine Chhetri scored the opening goal for Team India in the 85th minute of the game. Chhetri successfully converted a late second-half penalty to put India 1-0 ahead of Bangladesh. Chhetri's opening strike turned out to be the only goal of the low-scoring contest as Stimac's men recorded their first win of the tournament.

Chhetri outsmarted goalkeeper Mitul Marma, who put on a show for Bangladesh in the thrilling match between the two teams at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou. India were awarded a penalty after winger Bryce Miranda was fouled by Bangladesh captain Rahmat Mia. With the 1-0 win over Bangladesh, the Indian men's football team has revived their Asian Games campaign as the Blue Tigers are still in contention to enter the knockout phase of the tournament.

Chhetri and Co. will next play Myanmar at the Asian Games

India made three changes in its second match at the Asian Games. Booked in his previous match, Gurmeet Singh made way for Dheeraj Singh. Rohit Danu replaced Rahim Ali while Chingelsena Singh was brought in for Sumit Rathi. Chhetri's Team India will next play Myanmar at the Asian Games."The first thing is to go and recuperate, it was not easy. I'm petty sure it was the same thing for the opponents also. playing three games in five days is not easy, a lot of ice bath, eat good food and get ready," Chhetri said after the match.

