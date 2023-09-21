News / Sports / India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Chhetri-led IND aim to get campaign back on track vs BAN
Live

Sep 21, 2023 12:29 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs BAN Asian Games football match, in Hangzhou, China.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Aiming to bounce back from their opening defeat, India men's football team take on Bangladesh in the second fixture in the 19th edition of Asian Games 2023, at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre in Hangzhou, on Thursday. Igor Stimac's side faced China in their opener and entered half-time with a 1-1 scoreline, but lost steam in the second-half and crashed to a 1-5 defeat. Despite the defeat, India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. Currently, the Sunil Chhetri-led side are bottom of Group A, but a victory will see them once again challenge for a spot in the knockouts. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are also in a similar position and lost their opener against Myanmar, by a 0-1 scoreline.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 21, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 35 times, with India leading 18-5 vs Bangladesh. 12 matches have ended as a draw.

  • Sep 21, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Asian Games football match between India and Bangladesh, in Hangzhou. Stay tuned folks!

Topics
asian games indian football

