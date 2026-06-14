...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Switzerland misses give them FIFA World Cup headache after draw against Qatar

The Swiss swagger was abundant in the blazing sunshine on Saturday, but the side missed chance after chance. 

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 07:06 am IST
Reuters |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Switzerland were confident of having their best-ever World Cup run, but their journey became a whole lot more complex after an unfathomable bout of misfiring opened the door for unheralded Qatar to snatch a point in their Group B opener.

The Swiss swagger was abundant in the blazing sunshine on Saturday(AP)

The Swiss swagger was abundant in the blazing sunshine on Saturday, as a side playing in their sixth successive World Cup delivered a California crowd-pleaser by laying siege to the Qatar goal for almost the entire match, with a whopping 26 attempts.

They went ahead early through a Breel Embolo penalty but couldn't build on that, paying dearly for a stoppage-time defensive lapse that allowed Qatar to level, with Boualem Khoukhi's header going in off defender Miro Muheim, sparking jubilant scenes and leaving the Swiss shell-shocked.

While the match was historic for Qatar, who won their first-ever World Cup point, it was yet another one for the Swiss to forget in a tournament in which they're seemingly cursed after round-of-16 exits in five of their last six appearances.

Though Switzerland were inventive, impressive and energetic against Qatar, something was not working.

He might also rue his decision not to start the game with exciting 20-year-old attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi, who showed flashes of his confidence and flair instantly after coming on after 66 minutes.

When Embolo put Switzerland in front in the 17th minute, it had looked like the floodgates would open, with seemingly everyone but their goalkeeper camped out in the final third of the pitch.

The Swiss attacks were unrelenting, but ultimately fruitless, with frustration taking over and leading to cracks in a steadfast defence that leaked only two goals in qualifying.

"We had an idea and we wanted to be very dominant, very attacking," Yakin said.

“We created very good chances, but unfortunately we weren't always efficient. Maybe we weren't smart enough, not precise enough in the end.”

 
fifa world cup switzerland qatar
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Switzerland misses give them FIFA World Cup headache after draw against Qatar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.