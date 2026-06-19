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The FIFA World Cup's off-field drama: Achraf Hakimi's rape trial, Thomas Partey's charges and Elye Wahi's betting probe

Elye Wahi is not facing criminal charges related to sexual offences. French authorities are investigating the striker due to alleged betting irregularities.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 06:07 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The FIFA World Cup is portrayed as football's biggest celebration, a stage where careers are defined, and national heroes are born. But at the ongoing 2026 tournament, the spotlight has extended far beyond the pitch. Aside from visa issues and the removal of Somali referee Omar Artan, players have also been involved in controversies.

Achraf Hakimi, Thomas Partey and Elye Wahi are dealing with off-field controversies.

Three players are simultaneously dealing with serious legal and disciplinary scrutiny.

Also Read: Achraf Hakimi to stand trial in rape case, PSG star breaks silence: ‘Easy target. Finally, I will be able to speak’

Achraf Hakimi's rape case

The most high-profile case is that of Morocco and PSG star Achraf Hakimi. On Friday, a French appeals court confirmed that he would be standing trial in a rape case. The court rejected his challenge against an earlier decision ordering him to stand trial over a rape allegation dating back to 2023. He has denied any wrongdoing and even took to X to welcome the opportunity to present his case in court. He has also claimed that his fame made him an easy target.

Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is due to stand trial in the UK after being charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The Canadian authorities also denied him entry for Ghana's opener in Toronto. He is eligible to play the remaining games in the US.

Elye Wahi's betting spot-fixing investigation

Meanwhile, Elye Wahi is not facing criminal charges related to sexual offences. French authorities are investigating the Ivory Coast striker due to alleged betting irregularities linked to a yellow card he received during a Ligue 1 game for Nice. He has been questioned by the police and released, with no charges filed. But the investigation remains active.

 
fifa world cup achraf hakimi
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / The FIFA World Cup's off-field drama: Achraf Hakimi's rape trial, Thomas Partey's charges and Elye Wahi's betting probe
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