The FIFA World Cup's off-field drama: Achraf Hakimi's rape trial, Thomas Partey's charges and Elye Wahi's betting probe

The FIFA World Cup is portrayed as football's biggest celebration, a stage where careers are defined, and national heroes are born. But at the ongoing 2026 tournament, the spotlight has extended far beyond the pitch. Aside from visa issues and the removal of Somali referee Omar Artan, players have also been involved in controversies.

Achraf Hakimi, Thomas Partey and Elye Wahi are dealing with off-field controversies.

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Three players are simultaneously dealing with serious legal and disciplinary scrutiny.

Also Read: Achraf Hakimi to stand trial in rape case, PSG star breaks silence: ‘Easy target. Finally, I will be able to speak’

Achraf Hakimi's rape case

The most high-profile case is that of Morocco and PSG star Achraf Hakimi. On Friday, a French appeals court confirmed that he would be standing trial in a rape case. The court rejected his challenge against an earlier decision ordering him to stand trial over a rape allegation dating back to 2023. He has denied any wrongdoing and even took to X to welcome the opportunity to present his case in court. He has also claimed that his fame made him an easy target.

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{{^usCountry}} The trial date hasn't been announced yet, but the news came just hours before Morocco's second group stage clash against Scotland. They drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trial date hasn't been announced yet, but the news came just hours before Morocco's second group stage clash against Scotland. They drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opener. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hakimi is not merely another squad member. He is the face of Moroccan football. Taking to X, he wrote, "Justice looked me in the eye and told me: If you were not famous, there would never have been a case." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hakimi is not merely another squad member. He is the face of Moroccan football. Taking to X, he wrote, "Justice looked me in the eye and told me: If you were not famous, there would never have been a case." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I chose to remain silent for years. I believed that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I chose to remain silent for years. I believed that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I have been waiting for this trial since the first day. And I am now waiting for it impatiently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have been waiting for this trial since the first day. And I am now waiting for it impatiently. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Finally, I will be able to speak", he added. Thomas Partey due to stand trial {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Finally, I will be able to speak", he added. Thomas Partey due to stand trial {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is due to stand trial in the UK after being charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The Canadian authorities also denied him entry for Ghana's opener in Toronto. He is eligible to play the remaining games in the US.

Elye Wahi's betting spot-fixing investigation

Meanwhile, Elye Wahi is not facing criminal charges related to sexual offences. French authorities are investigating the Ivory Coast striker due to alleged betting irregularities linked to a yellow card he received during a Ligue 1 game for Nice. He has been questioned by the police and released, with no charges filed. But the investigation remains active.

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