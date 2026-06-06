The genius before the grief: How Roberto Baggio carried Italy before one kick changed everything

The 1994 World Cup produced one of football’s most enduring images: Roberto Baggio standing motionless, head bowed, after sending Italy’s decisive penalty over the bar in the final against Brazil. The miss sealed a 3-2 shootout victory for Brazil, who lifted their fourth World Cup title in the United States. While Baggio’s miss became the defining moment, he was not alone in failing from the spot, as Franco Baresi and Daniele Massaro also missed during the shootout. Yet it was Baggio who carried the weight of Italy’s heartbreak, despite having inspired the Azzurri’s run to the final with a series of match-winning performances. For many, that image of Baggio remains one of the most poignant moments in World Cup history.

Italy's Roberto Baggio stands on the pitch during the penalty shoot-out during the final match between Brazil and Italy of the 15th World Cup football at Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena on July 17, 1994.(AFP)

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That heartbreaking miss in Pasadena often overshadows the remarkable tournament Baggio produced in the summer of 1994. Before the final, he had been the driving force behind Italy’s run, scoring five goals and repeatedly rescuing the Azzurri when their campaign threatened to unravel.

Italy’s journey in the United States began on a shaky note with a defeat to Ireland. A narrow 1-0 victory over Norway kept their hopes alive before a draw against Mexico completed a tightly contested group stage. All four teams in the group finished on four points, but Mexico topped the standings while Ireland and Italy advanced on goal difference, leaving Italy with little room for error heading into the knockout rounds.

It was then that Baggio assumed centre stage. In the round of 16 against Nigeria, Italy were minutes away from elimination when he struck a dramatic late equaliser to force extra time. He then calmly converted a penalty to seal a 2-1 comeback victory and send Italy into the quarter-finals.

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{{^usCountry}} The quarter-final against Spain provided another reminder of his influence. In a fiercely contested encounter, Baggio once again delivered when it mattered most, collecting a through ball and finishing clinically in the 88th minute to secure a 2-1 victory. The goal sent Italy into the semi-finals and further strengthened his reputation as the man carrying the nation’s hopes. At a tournament where margins were razor-thin, Baggio’s brilliance repeatedly made the difference, turning difficult situations into memorable triumphs and keeping Italy’s dream of World Cup glory alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quarter-final against Spain provided another reminder of his influence. In a fiercely contested encounter, Baggio once again delivered when it mattered most, collecting a through ball and finishing clinically in the 88th minute to secure a 2-1 victory. The goal sent Italy into the semi-finals and further strengthened his reputation as the man carrying the nation’s hopes. At a tournament where margins were razor-thin, Baggio’s brilliance repeatedly made the difference, turning difficult situations into memorable triumphs and keeping Italy’s dream of World Cup glory alive. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Baggio produced another decisive display in the semi-final against Hristo Stoichkov’s Bulgaria, scoring both goals in Italy’s 2-1 victory to book their place in the World Cup final. His first strike was a moment of individual brilliance. Latching onto a quick throw-in, he spun away from his marker with a deft turn, glided past another defender and curled a precise finish beyond the goalkeeper. It was a goal that showcased the balance, control and composure that defined his game. Baggio struck again before half-time, timing his run perfectly to beat Bulgaria’s offside trap and finish calmly. With another match-winning performance, he carried Italy one step closer to the trophy and cemented his status as the tournament’s standout player but the finale had a big twist coming in the script he had planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baggio produced another decisive display in the semi-final against Hristo Stoichkov’s Bulgaria, scoring both goals in Italy’s 2-1 victory to book their place in the World Cup final. His first strike was a moment of individual brilliance. Latching onto a quick throw-in, he spun away from his marker with a deft turn, glided past another defender and curled a precise finish beyond the goalkeeper. It was a goal that showcased the balance, control and composure that defined his game. Baggio struck again before half-time, timing his run perfectly to beat Bulgaria’s offside trap and finish calmly. With another match-winning performance, he carried Italy one step closer to the trophy and cemented his status as the tournament’s standout player but the finale had a big twist coming in the script he had planned. {{/usCountry}}

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Italy and Brazil could not be separated after 120 minutes in the 1994 World Cup final, with both sides producing disciplined defensive performances in a tense, cagey contest. As extra time ended without a goal, the destination of football’s biggest prize came down to a penalty shootout.

Italy’s hopes were already hanging by a thread after Franco Baresi and Daniele Massaro failed to convert their spot-kicks. Trailing 3-2, the responsibility fell on Roberto Baggio, the player who had carried the Azzurri through the knockout stages and kept their World Cup dream alive.

Needing to score to extend the shootout, Baggio stepped up under immense pressure. Instead, his effort sailed over the crossbar, handing Brazil their fourth World Cup title. As Brazilian goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel dropped to his knees in celebration, Baggio remained rooted to the spot, staring into the distance. The image of Italy’s talisman standing motionless in disbelief became one of the most iconic and heartbreaking moments in World Cup history.

Baggio still carrries the pain

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Three decades after the miss that defined the 1994 World Cup final, Baggio still carried the emotional toll. The Italian great, last year, admitted the pain of that moment was so overwhelming that he struggled to cope with it in the immediate aftermath.

“If I had a knife then, I would have stabbed myself. If there had been a gun, I would have shot myself. At that moment, I just wanted to die,” Baggio told The Athletic.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Maheshwari ...Read More Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance. Read Less

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