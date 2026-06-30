The unfinished rebuild: Why Germany remain stuck in the shadow of 2014

Germany's decline over the past decade has been impossible to ignore. Since lifting the World Cup in 2014, the four-time champions have endured one disappointing campaign after another at both the World Cup and the European Championship, with each setback exposing deeper problems within the national team. Their Round of 32 exit to Paraguay only reinforced the feeling that Germany have struggled to rebuild since the glory days of Brazil 2014. That title-winning side produced one of the greatest World Cup runs in history, crushing Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals before defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Germany suffered another World Cup heartbreak. (AP Photo)

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It was a golden generation that defined an era, but replacing those players proved far more difficult than Germany had anticipated. Several members of that title-winning squad remained part of the setup in the following tournaments, yet the team never rediscovered the same authority or consistency. The biggest challenge came at centre-forward after the retirement of Miroslav Klose, Germany's all-time leading World Cup scorer. Timo Werner was expected to fill that void but never established himself as the reliable No. 9 Germany needed on the biggest stage. Kai Havertz was later given the responsibility, though doubts over his effectiveness as a central striker continued. At this World Cup, Germany once again placed their faith in Havertz, with Deniz Undav providing cover, but the lack of a clinical goalscorer remained evident and their struggles in front of goal ultimately proved costly.

Germany in major competitions since winning the World Cup in 2014

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{{#usCountry}} Euro 2016 - Out in semifinals {{/usCountry}}

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The Julian Nagelsmann's side made a flying start to their World Cup campaign, thrashing Curaçao 7-1 to announce themselves as serious contenders. The convincing victory, however, proved to be the high point of their tournament. They were pushed far harder by Ivory Coast in their next outing and needed a stoppage-time goal from Deniz Undav to escape with a 2-1 win. The warning signs became impossible to ignore in their final group-stage fixture, where Ecuador deservedly claimed a 2-1 victory. From that point on, Germany struggled to find any real momentum. Their attacking play lacked fluency, confidence began to fade, and Paraguay took full advantage, holding their nerve in a penalty shootout to send the four-time world champions crashing out in the Round of 32.

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Germany's defeat to Paraguay also ended one of the most remarkable records in World Cup history. Before this match, the four-time champions had never lost a penalty shootout at the tournament, winning all four of their previous shootouts against France (1982), Mexico (1986), England (1990) and Argentina (2006). Across those victories, Germany had missed just one penalty, underlining their reputation for thriving under pressure. That record came crashing down in the Round of 32, where they missed three spot-kicks against Paraguay and suffered their first-ever World Cup shootout defeat. It was a dramatic collapse for a nation long regarded as the benchmark in penalty shootouts, with Paraguay holding their nerve to rewrite history and end Germany's unbeaten run from the spot.

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It will go down as one of the biggest World Cup knockout upsets of the modern era. Before the tournament, Germany were ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Paraguay were 41st, leaving a gap of 31 places between the two sides. Since 1994, only three teams have knocked out a higher-ranked opponent with a bigger rankings gap in the knockout stage: Russia's win over Spain in 2018 (60 places), South Korea's victory over Italy in 2002 (34 places) and South Korea's quarter-final triumph over Spain later in the same tournament (32 places). Paraguay's win now sits alongside those famous results as one of the most surprising knockout victories in recent World Cup history.

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Germany's squad is far from lacking in talent, particularly in midfield, where Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala rank among Europe's brightest players. What they continue to miss, however, is a proven centre-forward capable of deciding the biggest matches. While England have Harry Kane and France can rely on Kylian Mbappe, Germany have struggled to find a player with that level of influence in the final third. Under Julian Nagelsmann, the team has embraced an attacking style, but against physically strong South American opponents such as Ecuador and Paraguay, they lacked the cutting edge to turn possession into goals. Nagelsmann's continued use of Joshua Kimmich at right-back has also raised questions. One of Germany's best playmakers, Kimmich is arguably at his most effective in central midfield, where he can dictate the tempo and create chances rather than being confined to a wider role.