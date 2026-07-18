‘They’re born with something extra': Donald Trump lauds Lionel Messi, says Thomas Tuchel misused Harry Kane

United States President Donald Trump praised Lionel Messi’s decisive contribution in Argentina’s World Cup semifinal victory over England, while also questioning Thomas Tuchel’s decision to use Harry Kane in a deeper defensive role after the Three Lions had taken the lead.

President Donald Trump listens as FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a reception. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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Trump made the comments during a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City on Friday, where he appeared alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. The event was attended by FIFA officials, dignitaries and several prominent football figures.

Argentina reached the final after recovering from a goal down to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal. Anthony Gordon had put England ahead in the 55th minute, but Enzo Fernández equalised in the 85th before Lautaro Martínez scored the stoppage-time winner.

Trump amazed by Messi’s movement and decisive pass

Speaking about the move that produced Argentina’s winning goal, Trump said Messi’s ability to escape his marker and create the decisive opportunity had caught his attention.

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{{^usCountry}} “I know about sports, and I know about a little bit about soccer, but I watched Messi, and he was well guarded,” Trump said. “And all of a sudden he’s standing on the right. Do you understand what I’m talking about? I just noticed it. Nobody talked about it. I just noticed it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I know about sports, and I know about a little bit about soccer, but I watched Messi, and he was well guarded,” Trump said. “And all of a sudden he’s standing on the right. Do you understand what I’m talking about? I just noticed it. Nobody talked about it. I just noticed it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Trump then described the precision of Messi’s delivery, which allowed Martínez to score the goal that ended England’s hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

“I watched that pass that Messi made,” Trump said. “He was well guarded by a great player, and then he moved to the right, and the other player was just standing there. He kicked it. It was within, I would say, a quarter of an inch of being perfect. And that was the end of the game. It was brilliant.”

The US president said the ability to repeatedly produce decisive moments distinguished football’s greatest players from the rest. “These great players, they seem to do that over and over again,” Trump said. “They’re just born with something extra. Ronaldo is one of them. I got to know him over the years, and he’s a great guy.”

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Trump questions decision to make Kane defend

Trump then turned his attention to England’s approach after taking the lead, questioning why Kane had been required to operate so deep during the closing stages.

Tuchel had altered England’s shape as Argentina increased the pressure, moving to a back five before ending the match with six recognised defenders on the pitch. Kane consequently spent much of the final half-hour defending close to his own penalty area.

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“You have a great player in England who I played golf with, you know that, right?” Trump said. “Harry Kane, who’s been fantastic. They perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. They took the lead, and they took their best player and then put him on defence.”

Trump acknowledged that he was not a football coach but suggested England had become too cautious while attempting to protect their advantage.

“What do I know about soccer?” he said. “They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence. We have got to be a little offensive, right? But I’m not going to call it. What do I know about coaching? It was unusual, but Harry is a great guy, actually.”

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Tuchel later defended Kane’s positioning, explaining that the captain had dropped deep because the entire England team had been forced into a low defensive block. The England manager nevertheless admitted that his side had become too passive and had failed to retain possession during the final 30 minutes.

England will face France in the third-place match, while Messi and Argentina will attempt to retain the World Cup when they meet Spain in Sunday’s final.