Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21s coach on 2-year contract

Former France forward Thierry Henry was appointed coach of the national under-21 team on Monday.

(FILES) Belgium's French assistant coach Thierry Henry reacting during the Qatar 2022 World Cup (AFP)

The French Football Federation said Henry was given a two-year contract and he will also lead a France Under-23 side at the 2024 Paris Olympics, describing the event as a “major objective.”

Henry’s first match in charge will be a friendly at home to Denmark on Sept. 7 followed by Slovenia four days later in a first qualifying match for the 2025 European Championship.

The 46-year-old Henry had two spells as Belgium assistant coach, including at last year’s World Cup, but was not kept on after Roberto Martínez was replaced by Domenico Tedesco as head coach in February.

In between those two spells, Henry coached Monaco and Major League Soccer team Montreal.

Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, spent most of his playing career at Arsenal and is the English team’s all-time record goal-scorer. He also played for Monaco, Juventus, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls before retiring in 2014.

