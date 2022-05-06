'Think there's a possibility for Lewandowski to leave Bayern. Barcelona would be interested in signing him': Luis Garcia

The transfer rumour of Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski seems to have reached its peak with reports that the Polish international wants to bid adieu to the club. The rumour further adds that while Bayern has made it clear that Lewandowski won't be able to leave until the end of his contract which is set to end in June 2023, a Barcelona transfer link has already been made. Speaking on the potential move, LaLiga Ambassador and former Barcelona player, Luis Garcia has his say.

“Yes. Well, I think any team would be more than happy to sign Lewandowski. I know he is in conversations with Bayern Munich to extend his contract. But I think there's also a possibility for him to leave the club. Barcelona would be interested in signing him," he said.

Lewandowski is already among the legion of greatest footballers to have ever embraced Bundesliga, having scored 446 goals in the league's history in 382 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. And despite being in his thirties, Lewandowski goal-scoring abilities have only increased.

"Not only Barcelona, of course, he's a very experienced player, but another one who has aged like fine wine. They have really taken good care of themselves physically. Whereas back in the past, players of his age were closing nearing retirement. Well, they can now extend their career for a few more years. Lewandowski doesn't have to run that much from box to box, he moves around the box and trying to score box goals. He has scored 30 or 40 is every season for many years in the Bundesliga, which is quite extraordinary, of course. So, if there was a possibility to bring him to Barcelona, well, he'd be more than welcome,” he added.

-'This has been a very complicated season for Atletico'-

Despite eight trophies as a manager of Atletico Madrid in his 11-year tenure which includes two La Liga titles, two Europa League trophies and two Super Cups, Diego Simeone's reign at the club will only matter until the team makes the Champions League next season. Presently ranked fourth with 64 points in 34 games, Atletico will next face league winners Real Madrid and a defeat would only aggravate the discussion over his position in the club.

“Atletico Madrid has really performed at a very high level in the last 10-12 years thanks to Simeone mainly, but this has been a very complicated season, they have not managed to establish a certain pace or rhythm. In attack, well, maybe the players have not really understood the message and they have not been able to make the transition, and this raised some doubts among the players. Well, this has been a difficult year. As a result, they are now fourth. But of course, they really have to fight to find a spot in the Champions League and then they will have to compete for the title in the future. They do have the talent and capability to do so,” Garcia said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON