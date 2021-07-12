‘This side will come again’: Twitter reacts as England lose to Italy in Euro 2020 Final in London

Italy became the Euro 2020 champions after defeating England 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out in the final encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The much-anticipated game ended in a 1-1 tie, and Italy won the shootout 3-2. English players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and youngster Bukayo Saka missed penalty kicks as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two in a row to take his team to the title.

This is Italy’s first major title win since their FIFA 2006 World Cup win against France. They had made it to the Euro finals in 2000 and 2012 but ended up losing to France and Spain respectively.

On the other hand, England were looking for their first European Championship trophy and their first major international football title since winning the FIFA World Cup at home in 1966. However, the Azzurri didn’t let that happen. It was a heart-wrenching loss for Harry Kane & Co and all the English fans in Wembley's attendance.

Social media was flooded with reactions after England got defeated. While some congratulated Italy on their second Euro title win, the others appreciated England for putting up a tough fight in the final face-off. (EURO 2020 Final Highlights)

Here are some of the reactions:

Italy has now built a 34-game unbeaten run, their best-ever run in international football, with this victory. They need to stay unbeaten in their next match to equal the all-time record of 35 matches unbeaten, which is held jointly by Brazil and Spain.