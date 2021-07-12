‘This side will come again’: Twitter reacts as England lose to Italy in Euro 2020 Final in London

Italy became the Euro 2020 champions after defeating England 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out in the final encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The much-anticipated game ended in a 1-1 tie, and Italy won the shootout 3-2. English players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and youngster Bukayo Saka missed penalty kicks as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two in a row to take his team to the title.

This is Italy’s first major title win since their FIFA 2006 World Cup win against France. They had made it to the Euro finals in 2000 and 2012 but ended up losing to France and Spain respectively.

On the other hand, England were looking for their first European Championship trophy and their first major international football title since winning the FIFA World Cup at home in 1966. However, the Azzurri didn’t let that happen. It was a heart-wrenching loss for Harry Kane & Co and all the English fans in Wembley's attendance.

Social media was flooded with reactions after England got defeated. While some congratulated Italy on their second Euro title win, the others appreciated England for putting up a tough fight in the final face-off. (EURO 2020 Final Highlights)

Here are some of the reactions:

Heartbreaking.

But this squad has a bright future and they’ve lifted the nation both on and off the pitch after a shocking year or so. Bring on The @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar. #ThreeLions — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 11, 2021

I’ve actually never felt heartbreak like this I won’t even lie 💔 — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) July 11, 2021

Totally agree with you. All of those players deserve and need the support of the public after that. All seem like brilliant guys. Nothing can prepare you for that level of pressure/attention/criticism at 19/20 years old. Respect 👍 https://t.co/D1BGJqeCsN — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 11, 2021

One kick won’t define you as a player or person, Marcus. Remember that.



❤️ We look forward to welcoming you home.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/DuSEJaQfo6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2021

Italy it is!! #EuroCupFinals what a Game.. ⚽️ #EURO2020 congratulations Italy 🇮🇹 hard luck England! 🇬🇧 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2021

If we are honest Italy were better tonight … But this England side are so so close and will come again … So young with lots of tournaments to come … What an incredible 4 weeks which has given all our country a huge lift … Cheers @England … 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2021

Sport can be cruel. Well played #eng and congrats to #ita — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 11, 2021

It’ll come home at The World Cup! We love this England team.

Chins up! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 11, 2021

It’s been a dream once again to play in such a prestigious tournament and against the best nations in the world. We were not able to succeed but I would like to congratulate Italy for winning the tournament.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/K1Hv4yuSbC — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 12, 2021

Congratulations Italy for winning the Euro 2020. Your consistency and battling spirit has paid off. Well done England for a good show. Your epic journey to the final cannot go unnoticed. pic.twitter.com/sNG2TMUVgm — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 12, 2021

Italy has now built a 34-game unbeaten run, their best-ever run in international football, with this victory. They need to stay unbeaten in their next match to equal the all-time record of 35 matches unbeaten, which is held jointly by Brazil and Spain.