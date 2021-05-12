Home / Sports / Football / This was the toughest Premier League title win: Pep Guardiola
football

This was the toughest Premier League title win: Pep Guardiola

City, who could complete a rare domestic and European double if they beat Chelsea in May 29th's Champions League final, ended their wait to be confirmed as league winners when second-placed Manchester United lost at home to Leicester.
Reuters | , Manchester
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Pep Guardiola. (Manchester City)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his third Premier League title, secured on Tuesday after a lockdown-impacted campaign, was the toughest he had won so far. City, who could complete a rare domestic and European double if they beat Chelsea in May 29th's Champions League final, ended their wait to be confirmed as league winners when second-placed Manchester United lost at home to Leicester.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other," the Spaniard said. "This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players. They are so special. To come through this season - with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced - and show the consistency we have is remarkable."

A compressed campaign, caused by the stoppage to last season due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, made for a gruelling schedule with little respite. But the former Barcelona boss said his players had risen to the challenge.

“It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient," he said. "That is equally true of each and every member of our backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our players are fully equipped to take on the unexpected challenges and new routines throughout such a turbulent year."

While Guardiola is now clearly focused on getting his hands on his first Champions League trophy since his 2011 win with Barca, he said there was a real sense of satisfaction in coming out on top on the home front.

“At the start of every season, the Premier League is the most important title for us,” he said. "This is the one where you have to be there every three days, playing all your rivals home and away. Only by being the very best, week in week out, can you win this competition. It is a huge success."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his third Premier League title, secured on Tuesday after a lockdown-impacted campaign, was the toughest he had won so far. City, who could complete a rare domestic and European double if they beat Chelsea in May 29th's Champions League final, ended their wait to be confirmed as league winners when second-placed Manchester United lost at home to Leicester.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other," the Spaniard said. "This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players. They are so special. To come through this season - with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced - and show the consistency we have is remarkable."

A compressed campaign, caused by the stoppage to last season due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, made for a gruelling schedule with little respite. But the former Barcelona boss said his players had risen to the challenge.

“It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient," he said. "That is equally true of each and every member of our backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our players are fully equipped to take on the unexpected challenges and new routines throughout such a turbulent year."

While Guardiola is now clearly focused on getting his hands on his first Champions League trophy since his 2011 win with Barca, he said there was a real sense of satisfaction in coming out on top on the home front.

“At the start of every season, the Premier League is the most important title for us,” he said. "This is the one where you have to be there every three days, playing all your rivals home and away. Only by being the very best, week in week out, can you win this competition. It is a huge success."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
man city manchester city manager pep guardiola pep guardiola as manchester city gain pep guardiola
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP