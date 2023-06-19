‘To finish in this way…’: Lionel Messi drops major retirement hint with ‘end of my career’ remark

Lionel Messi recently joined MLS side Inter Miami in a massive deal, which will see him start another chapter in his career. The Argentina captain won the FIFA World Cup last year in December, and was adjudged as the tournament's best player.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.(REUTERS)

Inter Miami could just be Messi's final club in a glittering career, where has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, the most by any player in history, and 43 trophies. The attacker is currently on international duty with Argentina and recently scored in a friendly win vs Australia. He also hinted towards retirement during a recent interview with Adidas Football.

Speaking to Adidas Football, the former Barcelona captain stated that he was happy to win everything in his career. "Now almost at the end of my career to finish in this way as a champion of everything is something I’m enjoying immensely", he said.

"I learned it’s not only about winning, but the journey itself also teaches valuable life lessons and I believe that desire to achieve, the willingness to try, especially when things may or may not work out is crucial. Never give up on your dreams," he further added.

Messi had an unceremonious exit from PSG, where he was jeered by fans on occasions. He was also jeered in their final Ligue 1 game, which they lost. Despite the defeat, they clinched the league title. His final months in Paris were filled with controversy. Other than being jeered by fans, he also received a suspension by the club after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

After his departure, PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe came to his former teammate's defence. "We're talking about potentially the best player in the history of soccer. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves," he said in an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Personally I haven't really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving. We're talking about Messi: he should be respected but instead he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a pity, but that's how it went. The club will have to do what they can to replace him," he further added.

