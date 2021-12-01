Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has 'serious' hamstring injury
football

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has 'serious' hamstring injury

The Argentina defender, one of the club's key signings in the offseason, sustained the injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil two weeks ago.
Tottenham says center back Cristian Romero will be sidelined until at least January because of a “serious” hamstring injury. The Argentina defender sustained the injury during a World Cup qualifier against Brazil two weeks ago. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says “we’ll have to wait until January, February” for his return.(AP)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 10:03 PM IST
AP | , London

Tottenham center back Cristian Romero will be sidelined until at least January because of a “serious” hamstring injury, manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday.

The Argentina defender, one of the club's key signings in the offseason, sustained the injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil two weeks ago.

“The injury is serious. I don't know at this moment but for sure he's not going to play in 2021, and we'll have to wait until January, February,” Conte said. “It's a pity because he's an important player for us. We'll check him week by week, but he needs time.”

The 23-year-old Romero moved to north London from Atalanta after winning the “best defender” award in Serie A last season. He helped Argentina win the Copa America this year.

Tottenham hosts Brentford on Thursday in the Premier League.

Giovani Lo Celso also picked up an injury on international duty with Argentina. He will miss the Brentford game but Conte said he expects him back soon.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tottenham hotspur tottenham
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP