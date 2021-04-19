Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur on Monday sacked manager Jose Mourinho. "The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," the club's official statement said.

Mourinho's sacking has come just six days before his side was set to face off against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in the press release.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution," he added.

Under Mourinho's leadership, Tottenham have struggled in the ongoing season, currently lying in 7th place in the Premier League table.

Spurs also crashed out of the Europa League, following a shocking 3-0 defeat in the 2nd leg against Dinamo Zagreb, despite having a two-goal advantage in the first leg.

Mourinho had signed with Tottenham in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the helm. He had signed a deal with the club until the 2023 season.

In his first season with the club, Spurs saw a rise from the 14th position to the sixth position in the Premier League table.

The news comes less than 24 hours since Tottenham announced they were one of 12 clubs planning to launch a breakaway European Super League.