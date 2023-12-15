Transfer news roundup: PSG eye Manchester United’s Casemiro, Juventus to offer Moise Kean for Arsenal wonderkid Patino

2023 is about to end and the winter transfer window will begin soon. European clubs will look to reinforce their squads for the second-half of their respective seasons and some players could get a move for more game-time. PSG are reportedly interested in a move for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who has failed to have an impact at Old Trafford. Manchester United's Casemiro during is a match.(AP)

Meanwhile, Manchester United are finding it difficult to offload 73 million Pounds flop Jadon Sancho. On the other hand, English striker Ivan Toney is expected to join Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window.

Moise Kean, who had a disappointing tenure with Everton at the Premier League, is being offered by Juventus in exchange for Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino. Mason Greenwood has been going through a resurgence in his loan move in Spain, and has reportedly garnered the interest of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. But a move could be out of the cards, due to the marketing and PR concerns.

Next week, we will also see wonderkid Kendry Paez train with Chelsea's first-team squad in the first of a series of settling-in visits to England. Meanwhile, Villareal are trying to purchase Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares reportedly.

Despite signing a new contract at Napoli, Victor Osimhen is still reportedly wanted by Chelsea as a release clause has been included. Also, Andy Postecoglou is on the lookout for a new centre-back in January for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah received offers from the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window, which were rejected. There were reports that similar offers could pour in the winter transfer window, which has been denied by Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo.

While speaking to Sky Sports, he said, "Mo Salah, like [Lionel] Messi, Benzema, Ronaldo and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, these are players that, when there is a sense of availability for them, we are willing to listen. But we also understand that Mo is happy where he is at present and in a historic, wonderful club at Liverpool. We respect that very much and we don't want to come across as putting any pressure on him. But if there is any interest to do something, Mo Salah is a player that you want in your league, in any league."

"We respect Liverpool and in this scenario, the initiative to do anything won't come from us. There has to be an aligned interest from all parties involved. It's a very personal thing, as a player that I recruited [for Chelsea] and I like. There's nothing I'm saying that is new or ground-breaking - that a player of this level of talent is available and your league wants him. If Mo Salah is available, has an interest to come and everything is aligned, I would be incredibly delighted," he added.