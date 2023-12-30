Transfer news roundup: Real Madrid hand Kylian Mbappe transfer ultimatum, Napoli striker set for Premier League move

With the winter transfer window approaching, European clubs are currently looking to reinforce their squads ahead of the season's second-half. It is being reported by Sky Sports that Real Madrid have given Kylian Mbappe time to decide on a move until mid-January. Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for PSG.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Arsenal have informed Crystal Palace that striker Eddie Nketiah won't be for sale in the upcoming window. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are keen to sign Dusan Vlahovic, but they don't want to pay more than 35 million Pounds for the Juventus player.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone is currently involved in a bidding war, with Liverpool joining Tottenham and PSG in the transfer race. Even Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Dan Gore has caught the attention of top European clubs, with Manchester United reportedly set to come up with a huge bid.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has signed a new contract at the club until 2026. He was linked to the Brazil hotseat, but this has put an end to that speculation. "Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement on the extension of his contract till June 30, 2026," Real said in a statement.

On the other hand, Giovanni Simeone reportedly wants to leave Napoli and could move to the Premier League in January. According to Sky Sports, he could move in the coming few weeks. The Argentine has been used as cover for star striker Victor Osimhen, but has found minutes few. The likes of West Ham and Newcaste are interested in him reportedly, with other clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Villarreal, Sevilla and Real Betis.

West Ham boss David Moyes is set to extend his contract with The Hammers. "I'm really happy in the environment I work in here. I enjoy working for the people around the club, all the people here are really supportive and help me. I've got a great team of players, we've built it over the four years, and we've come from quite a low level to a decent point at the moment and if we can keep that going that will be great. I'm sure the other part of the contract will be sorted in due course," he said.