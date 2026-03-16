Tudor sees Tottenham 'turning point' in Liverpool draw

Interim Tottenham boss Igor Tudor hailed an "amazing" spirit from his depleted squad to snatch a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday and bolster their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Richarlison's 90th-minute equaliser snapped a club-record run of six straight defeats that had sunk Spurs to the brink of falling into the bottom three.

A draw edges them one point clear of relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

"The team spirit was amazing. This was the main demand. The quality is there," said the Croatian.

"We hope today is a turning point."

Tudor was without a dozen first-team players due to injury or suspension, meaning he could not even field a full compliment of substitutes.

The former Juventus boss was forced to throw on 19-year-olds Callum Olusesi and James Rowswell in the second half.

"It is an amazing, incredible point we take here, and deserving," added Tudor. "Congratulations to the guys.

"It is very difficult to even explain our circumstances. In training, we prepared in one way.

"This morning, Conor says that he is not able to play so we need to change the players and positions. The moment is really strange and even more challenging to show who we are. The players were really amazing."

By contrast, Liverpool blew a huge chance to climb into the top four.

Arne Slot's men edge ahead of Chelsea into fifth, but remain at serious risk of missing out on the Champions League next season.

It was a familiar tale this season for the defending English champions as they conceded late after failing to kill the game off.

"Again in the last minute, again after an opportunity to score ourselves, and again we leave the pitch with a disappointing result," said Slot.

The Dutchman had no complaints that his side were booed off at Anfield, but is confident the fans will rouse themselves to back his side in Wednesday's Champions League last 16 tie against Galatasaray.

Liverpool trail 1-0 to the Turkish giants heading into the second leg.

"They have experienced this far too many times, more times than they are used to and that is completely normal that they show their frustration," added Slot.

"The frustration is felt by me, by the players and also by our fans.

"I'm 100 percent sure that if they show up on Wednesday that they will be supportive again from the start, but if the team doesn't perform to the standards that they are used to, I think it is completely normal that they are frustrated."

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