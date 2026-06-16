Tunisia have become the first team to make a managerial change at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dismissing Sabri Lamouchi just days after their crushing 5-1 defeat to Sweden in the tournament opener. The heavy loss not only left Tunisia rooted near the bottom of their group but also damaged their goal difference significantly, making the task of reaching the knockout stages even more difficult.

Tunisia axe Sabri Lamouchi after one World Cup 2026 match(AP Photo)

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With crucial matches against Japan and the Netherlands still to come, the Tunisian Football Federation moved swiftly in an attempt to revive the campaign. The federation confirmed on Monday that Lamouchi had been relieved of his duties and replaced by experienced French coach Herve Renard.

Renard is best known for guiding Saudi Arabia to a stunning victory over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He later took charge of the France women's national team and now faces the challenge of turning Tunisia's fortunes around in the middle of a World Cup campaign.

"The president of the Tunisian Football Federation, Moez Nassari, announced that an official agreement had been reached with French coach Herve Renard for him to take charge of the national football team until the end of the 2026 World Cup," the Tunisian public broadcaster announced.

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{{^usCountry}} Lamouchi's tenure proved to be a short one. The former France international was appointed only in January on a contract running until 2028, but the humiliating defeat to Sweden ultimately proved costly. He leaves after just a few months in charge, with Tunisia now hoping a change in leadership can keep their World Cup hopes alive ahead of two daunting group-stage fixtures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lamouchi's tenure proved to be a short one. The former France international was appointed only in January on a contract running until 2028, but the humiliating defeat to Sweden ultimately proved costly. He leaves after just a few months in charge, with Tunisia now hoping a change in leadership can keep their World Cup hopes alive ahead of two daunting group-stage fixtures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Renard, twice an Africa Cup of Nations winner, coached Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and led them to a famous victory over eventual winners Lionel Messi's Argentina in the group stage. Sweden thrash Tunisia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Renard, twice an Africa Cup of Nations winner, coached Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and led them to a famous victory over eventual winners Lionel Messi's Argentina in the group stage. Sweden thrash Tunisia {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Sweden made a flying start to their World Cup campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Group F. Yasin Ayari starred with two outstanding goals, while Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres also found the net as Sweden overwhelmed their opponents from the outset. Ayari, whose father is Tunisian and mother Moroccan, opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Tunisia goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh failed to deal with a clearance under pressure from Isak. The early mistake handed Sweden the initiative and set the tone for a difficult evening for Tunisia, who struggled to recover after falling behind.

Following the defeat, Tunisia coach Sabri Lamouchi admitted his side had paid heavily for a series of costly errors and warned that similar mistakes could derail their World Cup campaign.

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"It's a difficult loss. It's painful. Starting the competition with this bad of a loss is indeed difficult," Lamouchi told the post-match news conference.

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